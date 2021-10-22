'Abhyas': DRDO Successfully Tests New High-speed Expendable Aerial Target In Odisha

Strengthening India’s defense capabilities, the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test-fired the High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur off the coast of the Bay of Bengal in Odisha.

The missile was fired from a ground-based controller in a pre-designated flight path at subsonic speed. The missile provides a significant advantage as it can be used as an aerial target for the evaluation of various missile systems.

Moreover, the weapon's low altitude flight capability with a radio altimeter in the loop was also demonstrated. Besides, the IR flares were ignited from the ground station during the test flight.

This marks a significant achievement on the day when Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) in Bengaluru today. The DRDO in their tweet informed that he inspected various defence products and platforms developed by DRDO and congratulated the DRDO scientist for the successful development of various defence products & platforms.

Hon'ble Raksha Mantri visited Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), DRDO today. He congratulated the DRDO scientist for successful development of various defence products & platforms

As for the flight trial, Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for successfully testing the indigenously made HEAT which will eventually serve the Indian armed forces once developed.

The Abhyas vehicle, launched by DRDO’s faction of Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), is equipped with MEMS-based Inertial Navigation System (INS) for navigation along with the Flight Control Computer (FCC) for guidance and control. Programmed to be fully autonomous, the vehicle can be used as an aerial target for the evaluation of various missile systems. Besides, it has been termed as a force-multiplier considering its accuracy and effectiveness by the Chairman of DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy.

Image: Republic World