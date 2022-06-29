In Odisha, DRDO Successfully Tests 'Abhyas' High-speed Expendable Aerial Target

On Wednesday, June 29, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced the successful flight test of ABHYAS - the High-Speed expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) in Odisha.

The test took place at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Bay of Bengal in Odisha.

DRDO stated on Twitter that the aircraft ABHYAS strengthens India's indigenous capabilities and also went on to add that performance of the aircraft at low altitude including sustained level and high manoeuvrability, was demonstrated during the test flight.

The target aircraft was flown from a ground-based controller in a pre-designated low altitude flight path, which was monitored by various tracking sensors deployed by ITR, including radar and electro-optical targeting system.

#DRDOforIndia | Strengthening indigenous capabilities, #ABHYAS-HEAT has been successfully flight tested from ITR today. The test demonstrated the performance at low altitude including sustained level & high manoeuvrability. #AtmanirbharDefence@DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/y6a3SBMAk3 — DRDO (@DRDO_India) June 29, 2022

ABHYAS; High-speed Expendable Aerial Target

The Press release from the Ministry of Defence stated that ABHYAS is a High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) being designed and developed at Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) and It offers a realistic threat scenario for practice of weapon systems.

The air vehicle was launched using twin under-slung boosters which provide the initial acceleration to the vehicle. It is powered by a small gas turbine engine to sustain a long endurance flight at high subsonic speed.

The target aircraft is equipped with Micro-Electromechanical Systems-based Inertial Navigation System for navigation along with the Flight Control Computer for guidance and control along with Indigenous Radio Altimeter for very low altitude flight and Data Link for encrypted communication between the Ground Control Station and Target Aircraft.

ABHYAS is designed for autonomous flying with the help of an autopilot, under development at ADE. ABHYAS has RCS, Visual and IR augmentation systems required for weapon practice.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as a result of ABHYAS' successful flight test, has thanked and congratulated the DRDO, the Armed Forces, and the Industry. He also stated that further development of this system will satisfy the needs of the Armed Forces for aerial targets. Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Chairman of the DRDO and Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D, praised the work of the teams involved in the system's design, development, and testing.

Image: Twitter/@ANI