'Abnormal' Egg Found In MP Throws Light On Reproductive Biology Of Sauropod Dinosaurs

At the Dinosaur Fossil National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar District, a team of researchers from the University of Delhi discovered a remarkable set of fossilised dinosaur eggs, with one nesting within the other. While eggs-within-eggs are an uncommon occurrence, they have only been observed in birds and have never been seen in reptiles. This discovery reveals new links between reptilian and avian evolution.

The findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports and discuss the "egg-in-egg" occurrence in a titanosaurid dinosaur egg discovered in the Bagh district of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. Sauropod dinosaurs were among the largest terrestrial animals that ever existed and were common millions of years ago in what is now India. Fossils of these animals have been discovered in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Meghalaya.

The Upper Cretaceous Lameta Formation of Central India has long been known for its dinosaur fossils (both skeletal and egg remains), and scientists, some of whom were part of the team reporting the latest findings, documented 52 titanosaurid sauropod nests near Padlya village near Bagh town in Madhya Pradesh. One of these nests contained ten eggs, one of which was the "abnormal" egg. It was thought that dinosaurs had a reproductive function comparable to turtles and other reptiles (unsegmented oviduct), as opposed to crocodiles and birds, who have segmented reproductive tracts with discrete regions of membrane and shell deposition.

The new finding opens up the possibility that sauropod dinosaurs had an oviduct morphology

Despite having different regions of shell membrane and mineralised shell deposition, crocodiles ovulate and release all their eggs at the same time as turtles and other reptiles. Ovulation in birds is sequenced, and eggs are laid one at a time. "The novel discovery of an ovum-in-ovum egg, characteristic of birds in titanosaurids, argues for a segmented oviduct as in crocodiles and birds, and possibly sequential egg-laying as in birds," the researchers write.

"The finding of ovum-in-ovo egg from a titanosaurid nest opens up the possibility that sauropod dinosaurs had an oviduct morphology similar to those of crocodiles or birds and they may have adapted to a mode of an egg-laying characteristic of birds," said Harsha Dhiman, Department of Geology, University of Delhi, and study lead author.

Vishal Verma, a co-author of the paper who works in the conservation of fossil sites and was instrumental in the establishment of four local museums, stated that the Bagh-Kukshi area holds key to many such wonderful fossil finds provided systematic scientific exploration is carried out as in the present case. The new discovery emphasises the fact that Central and Western India have a high potential for dinosaur fossils, which could provide valuable information on dinosaur diversity, nesting behaviour, and reproductive biology, according to scientists.

Image: Scientific Reports