'About 80-85% Of COVID Infected People Don't Need Oxygen & Remdesivir': AIIMS Director

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Sunday attempted to put a rest to the panic over Oxygen and Remdesivir in India. Revealing that 80% of people found positive for COVID-19 would not require the emergency treatments, he urged people to not hoard the essentials.

"There is a panic on COVID-19 situation among people. Because of this, Oxygen and Remdesivir hoarding is happening at homes, in turn creating panic and shortage. About 80-85% of COVID infected people do not need oxygen and Remdesivir treatment. For 80-85% yoga, steam, and, healthy food will cure them," Dr Guleria asserted.

The AIIMS Director also shared tips for those who were suffering from mild COVID and facing breathing problems, sharing how prone breathing would be able to help them. "We have to understand that COVID is a mild disease, severity is in 10-15% of cases. Remdesivir is given to only those whose oxygen level is low and is moving towards the severity of infection. Lying flat on the stomach can increase oxygen saturation. Do not misuse Remdesivir, Oxygen and do not panic. The majority of people can be cured by staying in home isolation," he added.

Leading doctors across the nation, including Chairman Medanta Dr Naresh Trehan, Professor & HoD of Medicine ar AIIMS Dr Naveet Wig and Director General of Health Services Dr Sunil Kumar were also a part of the briefing

We can bring down the positivity rate to less than 5% in India, in the next 3 weeks if we all take responsibility and abide by COVID appropriate behaviour: HoD of Medicine, AIIMS, Dr Naveet Wig#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ikkUaiAmG2 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021

Dr Trehan re-affirmed the same sharing that over 90% of people could successfully recover at home. "As soon as

your RT-PCR report comes positive, my advice would be to consult your local doctor with whom you are in touch. All doctors know the protocol and will begin your treatment accordingly. 90 per cent of patients can recover at home if given correct medicines on time," he said.

India is currently witnessing the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic as the country is recording more than 2.5 lakh new cases on average. On April 24, India recorded nearly 3.49 lakh fresh cases, which is the highest single-day rise since the start of the pandemic. According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health, over 2,700 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours due to the virus.