ABPM-JAY To Cover Non-poor Population, All Health Insurance Schemes To Be Integrated: NHA

In a significant development, the Governing Board of National Health Authority (NHA) on Thursday has decided to extend the benefits of its health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) to cover the middle, non-poor population of the country. The NHA has also approved a proposal to integrate all its existing health schemes under AB PM-JAY.

Union minister of health and family welfare Harsh Vardhan chaired the meeting that aimed at reviewing the implementation of AB PM-JAY.

READ | CPI(M) writes to PM Modi over COVID-19 spread in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

NHA gives its nod to conduct insurance pilots

The governing board also gave a go-ahead to conduct insurance pilots for covering the missing middle, non-poor population-comprising varied sections of non-poor population like informal sector workers, self-employed, professionals, employees in MSMEs that is spread across occupations, geography and income strata, utilising the PMJAY framework, the statement said.

The NHA further said the insurance pilots will help in understanding what works and what doesn't, the complexities of self-pay covers on a voluntary basis, especially for people engaged in the informal sector, issues regarding adverse selection, health-seeking behaviour, affordability, reach and distribution, healthcare supply-side participation, customer feedback and other mechanisms etc.

READ | Many landmark decisions by Modi govt to empower, honour honest taxpayers: Amit Shah

NHA Approves proposal to integrate existing health schemes

The Governing Board further approved the proposal to integrate existing health schemes of Central Ministries with Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana for employees- including government and contractual employees and other beneficiary groups such as building and construction workers, road accident victims, manual scavengers and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel.

"The NHA Governing Board gave in-principle approval for implementation of any healthcare scheme for employees (including government employees) and other beneficiaries extended by central ministries/departments/PSUs/ autonomous bodies, based on their request, to be implemented on a common Ayushman Bharat PMJAY platform," the statement said.

Among the major topics discussed during the meeting included the impact of COVID-19 on Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, how to resolve the challenges that arose out of the pandemic in healthcare delivery, and the performance of empanelled private healthcare providers in different states.

READ | 'Faceless assessment & taxpayer's charter in force from today': Here's what PM Modi said

The NHA meeting was attended by other board members including NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Joint Secretary Department of Expenditure Sanjay Prasad, and NHA CEO Indu Bhushan.

READ | PM Modi rolls out reform-laden “Transparent Taxation" platform; emphasises 'faceless-ness'

(With inputs from Agency)