'Abrogation Of Article 370 Brought New Hope To People Of J&K': Defence Min Rajnath Singh

On the occasion of the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the abrogation of Article 370 has created new dawn of hope in the lives of the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a gathering from Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulshan ground, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that India has become strong and confident and our valiant soldiers are always ready to protect the nation. He asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 as an artificial legal barrier has brought a new dawn of hope to the dreams and aspirations of the people of the Union Territory. He said that this decision made new avenues for the welfare of the people and Jammu and Kashmir is now progressing at a much faster rate.

Joint Theatre Commands set up to achieve self-reliance in defence: Rajnath Singh

Addressing an event organised to commemorate ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, July 24, 2022, Rajnath Singh said, “India has become a strong and confident nation which is well-equipped to protect its people from anyone who tries to cast an evil eye.” While paying glowing tribute to the freedom fighters and the Armed Forces members who have sacrificed their lives since independence in the nation's service, Rajanth Singh said that it was the sense of national pride at the heart of their ideals that guarded India's unity and integrity.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh further informed about setting up of Joint Theatre Commands and reforms to achieve self-reliance in defence. He said that the Kargil war underlined the dire need to achieve jointness and self-reliance in the defence sector and it has been our endeavour to achieve these qualities to remain prepared for future challenges.

He further made a special mention of the support extended by the people of Jammu and Kashmir to the Armed Forces and commended their commitment to safeguarding the interests of the nation. He mentioned that Jammu and Kashmir will always be an integral part of India.

The Defence Minister stated that PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan areas are illegally occupied by Pakistan and a resolution to free it has been unanimously passed in the Parliament of India. A number of serving Armed Forces personnel as well as veterans, including Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Bana Singh, were among those present on the occasion.

Rajnath Singh praises valour of Kargil Bravehearts

Further sharing his opinions on challenges faced by the nation post-independence, Rajnath Singh said that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh became the ‘Main War Theatre’ during 1948, 1962, 1965, 1971, and 1999 wars. Enemies tried to cast an evil eye all these years but our valiant Indian soldiers foiled their plans.

The Defence Minister further mentioned the valour of Major Shaitan Singh in 1962, Brigadier Usman's and Major Somnath Sharma's bravery in 1948, India's landmark conquest in the war of 1971, and the contribution of Captain Vikram Batra and Captain Manoj Pandey from the Kargil Bravehearts, who gave their lives to preserve India's unity and integrity and continue to serve as an example to the youth. He further paid respects to the Indian soldiers who displayed unmatched bravery during the Galwan valley incident and ensured that the Indian tricolour continues to fly high.

Further while assuring the Nation that the Indian Armed Forces are ready to face all future challenges, Rajnath Singh said that Pakistan adopted the path of Proxy War after being defeated in the direct wars of 1965 and 1971. Pakistan has tried to 'Bleed India with Thousand Cuts' for over two decades. But Indian soldiers have shown that no one can disturb the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

The foremost target is to achieve Aatmanirbharta in Defence: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said, “For the safety and security of the nation, our foremost target is to achieve Aatmanirbharta in Defence as it is central to developing a robust security apparatus. As a part of this endeavour, 68 percent of the defence budget has been earmarked for the procurement of defence equipment from domestic sources. Earlier we were net importers, however now, we have become an exporter which not only caters to our own needs but also fulfilling the requirements of our friendly countries in line with the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision.”

“Due to the recent measures taken by the Government, India today finds itself among the top 25 exporters of the world in defence items. We have set a target to achieve Rs 35,000 crore worth of exports by 2025 and become a top exporter in the times to come. Our aim is to make India a global superpower. This will be a fitting tribute to our fallen heroes who made the supreme sacrifice while dreaming of an India which is strong, prosperous, self-reliant and victorious,” said Defence Minister Singh.

Rajnath Singh further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s sole aim is to safeguard the interests of the Nation and it has taken a number of initiatives to create a self-reliant defence ecosystem that provides indigenous state-of-the-art weapons/equipment to the Armed Forces to fight all types of future battles.