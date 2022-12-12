Last Updated:

Absconding For Last 18 Yrs, Police Apprehend 1992 Riots Case Accused From Mumbai's Malad

Based on input, a trap was laid following which the accused, identified as Tabraiz Azim Khan, aged 47, was nabbed from the Dindoshi bus depot

Abhishek Raval

In a major breakthrough in the 1992 riots case, Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested an accused, who had been on the run for the last 18 years. Based on input, a trap was laid following which the accused, identified as Tabraiz Azim Khan, aged 47, was nabbed from the Dindoshi bus depot, located in Mumbai’s western suburb, Malad. 

He had been living in various parts of the city under different identities, for the last 18 years, the official informed and added further probe is underway. 

Absconding for the past 18 years

Khan was wanted in a case of rioting in 1992 in the Dindoshi area in Mumbai, the police said. He was declared absconding as per the FIR filed in the case, in which overall nine people were named. A chargesheet was also filed by the police in the case.  

Two of the accused were acquitted and one had died. The remaining six were declared as absconding as they didn’t appear before the court. A warrant was also issued against them in 2004, the police said.

