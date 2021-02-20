Abscounding Lakha Sidhana Releases A New Video; Announces Rally In Punjab's Bathinda

A few days ago, the Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on information leading to gangster-turned- activist Lakha Sidhana, meanwhile, the main accused released another video. It is important to note here that the main accused Lakha Sidhana has been absconding since the Red Fort violence and in the past, has posted several videos on social media, instigating the farmers to intensify their agitation against the government's agriculture reforms.

Absconding Lakha Sidhana releases another video

In his latest video, Lakha Sidhana has announced that he will be holding a rally in Punjab. Surprisingly, in the video, he informed that the rally will be held in Punjab's Bathinda on February 23, in which all absconders of January 26 violence will participate. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is on the hunt to nab him.

This development comes after the Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested the other accused of the Republic Day violence, including This latest development comes after Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested other accused of the Republic Day violence, including Sukhdev Singh on February 7 from Chandigarh, Punjabi actor-singer Deep Sidhu on February 8 form Zirakpur, Iqbal Singh on February 9 from Hoshiarpur and Maninder Singh on February 17 from Delhi's Pitampura area.

In his last video, Sidhana had urged his followers to support Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in the same case, after the police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh leading to his arrest. Sidhu is accused of inciting violence and leading protesting farmers with their tractors to breach the historic Red Fort, where a religious flag was unfurled by a group of individuals on Republic Day.

Republic Day violence

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. The Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

