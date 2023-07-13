Absence Of Dialogue Is Promoting Conflict: S. Gurumurthy Lauds Indian-Arabic Civilisation

Swaminathan Gurumurthy, the Editor of Thuglak Magazine asserted that the absence of dialogue is promoting conflict but it has to be sincere and based on truth. The statement came during an event organised to address Interfaith dialogue which was attended by Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Iss, who is the current Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL).

Absence of Dialogue is promoting conflict: S Gurumurthy

While addressing the “Dialogue for Harmony among Religions,” Gurumurthy asserted that India can only bring peace across the world as it is the birthplace of the message of harmony.

"The absence of dialogue is promoting conflict but that dialogue has to be sincere and based on truth. Indian and Arabic civilisations have cooperated for millennia in transmitting knowledge. There is so much young blood that has been shed by global forces that have been misdirecting youth for their own agenda,” Gurumurthy added.

He further stated that every religion is like a frog in the well as it can only imagine the measurements of an ocean. It is important to go out of the world and watch outside. This discussion with Dr Issa is like getting out of our silos and seeing the world.

During the same event, the Muslim World League chief Mohammad Al-Issa lauded Indian philosophy and tradition that taught harmony to the world. He expressed his respect towards the country's democracy and the Constitution of India and highlighted the “peaceful coexistence that he witnessed in India is unique.”

“I salute Indian democracy from the bottom of my heart. The diversity of thought in India has impressed me a lot. The world can benefit from India’s wisdom. There is a need to celebrate differences and be united as we are different parts of the same tree. Our religion is humanity. All of us are from the same genealogy. We need to find a remedy for the misconceptions that are being spread,” said Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa.

Al-Issa, who is on a five-day visit to India also met President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also addressed an event organised by the Khusro Foundation and the India Islamic Cultural Centre promoting interfaith harmony and cooperation along with India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

The Muslim World League (MWL) is an international NGO headquartered in Mecca, with members from all Islamic countries and sects. It aims to present Islam and its tolerant principles, provide humanitarian aid, extend bridges of dialogue and cooperation with all, engage in positive openness to all cultures and civilisations, follow the path of centrism and moderation, and ward off movements calling for extremism, violence and exclusion.