'Absurd': Montek Singh Ahluwalia Calls Old Pension Scheme 'recipe For Bankruptcy'

Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Indian economist and former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, cautioned state governments reintroducing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and said the move is "absurd" and a "recipe for bankruptcy".

"I certainly share the view that this move is absurd and a recipe for financial bankruptcy," said Ahluwalia who served as the deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission during the UPA years from 2004-2014.

"The system must prevent both- political parties and parties in power not to take steps that will lead inevitably to the financial disaster... Somewhere in the political system, those who bear the cost, their views have to be heard," he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the push for Old Pension Scheme by some state governments, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the former Deputy Chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission says, "I certainly share the view that this move is absurd and a recipe for financial bankruptcy..." pic.twitter.com/0sl2Vp3G9B — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

BJP attacks Congress citing Ahluwalia's remark on OPS

Notably, several Opposition ruled states, mostly those ruled by Congress, want to shift employees to OPS even though the central government opposes the move. Moving to the OPS is likely to add to the state's debt burden.

Taking to Twitter, BJP Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi attacked the Grand Old Party and said, "Congress should brainstorm on the remark of the trusted economist of their family and (former) Prime Minister."

"What are they doing with the future of the country to save their immediate political ground, (they should) listen to their own people, rather than spew venom against PM Modi," he added.

Under the OPS, pension to government employees was fixed at 50 per cent of the last drawn basic pay. The NPS from 2004 changed this, where the government reduced its contribution to the pension the retired employee would get.

Also under the OPS, government employees are not required to contribute to their pensions while under NPS, they contribute 10 per cent of their basic salary to their pension fund.