Abu Dhabi Attack: Jaishankar Avers 'such Acts Unacceptable', Expresses Solidarity With UAE

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday received a call from his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan a day after the explosions in Abu Dhabi which claimed the lives of at least two Indian nationals. The EAM conveyed strong solidarity with the UAE in face of such "unacceptable acts".

"Deeply appreciate receiving a call from UAE FM @ABZayed. He expressed condolences for the Indian lives lost in the terror attack in UAE yesterday. Conveyed our strong solidarity with UAE in face of such unacceptable acts," Jaishankar tweeted.

He added, "Our Embassy is working with UAE authorities to provide the fullest support to families of the deceased."

Abu Dhabi attack: India working with UAE for early repatriation of mortal remains of 2 Indians

The Indian Embassy in UAE on Tuesday said that they were working closely with the UAE government to fly back the mortal remains of two Indian nationals who died in the explosions in Abu Dhabi.

"17 Jan incident: identities of 2 deceased Indians established. Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi officials are in touch with their families. Mission is working closely with UAE authorities, including ADNOC, for early repatriation of mortal remains," the Indian EMbassy in Abu Dhabi tweeted.

Two Indian nationals and one Pakistani national were killed and at least six injured in the explosions in Abu Dhabi on Monday as three petroleum tanker truckers exploded after catching fire.

Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack that was reportedly carried out by drones, according to the official state news agency WAM. Abu Dhabi police said that the explosion and fire at a construction site of the emirate's new airport expansion were potentially caused by drones.

The United Arab Emirates has been a part of a Saudi-led military campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yamen since 2015. It intervened in the civil war in Yamen in 2015 as part of the Arab Coalition but scaled down its operations in 2019, WAM reported.

