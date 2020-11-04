'Abuse Of Power By Maharashtra Government': Haryana CM Condemns Arrest Of Arnab Goswami

After the blatant abuse of power by the Mumbai Police assaulting and forcefully arresting Republic Media Network's Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami, Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar has opposed and slammed the Maharashtra Government for muzzling the freedom of the media which is the fourth pillar of the democracy. Opposing the move of suppressing the media in a democratic country like India, Khattar said "People will not forgive" the Maharashtra Govenment for such a despicable act.

"Government of Maharashtra has arrested Republic Bharat's Arnab Goswami and tried to suppress the voice of the media, I oppose this move. The Government of Maharashtra has misused the power and created emergency-like conditions, the public will never forgive them for this," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Shocking video of Arnab being dragged out of his residence

#IndiaWithArnab | Absolutely SHOCKING Video of #ArnabGoswami being dragged out of his house by police; Raise your voice, dearest viewers; Fight this travesty of the rule of law https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/kNSMw2QQXK — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

Several political leaders across the spectrum have condemned the arrest of Arnab Goswami and the attack on freedom of the press. From Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad and S Jaishankar have criticised the attack of freedom of media. The Indian Federation of Working Journalists (IFWJ) has also condemned the assault and arrest and asked the government to 'desist from the witch-hunting of Arnab Goswami and Republic'.

The IFWJ slammed the Mumbai Police for its inhuman treatment towards the Editor in Chief of Republic even after the news organisation and all its employees had cooperated in all of the prior investigations. Further, IFWJ highlighted that Arnab and team had been 'trenchantly criticising the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government' over their inaction in the Palghar sadhu lynching case and the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

Mumbai Police arrests Arnab

The condemnation of Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Government comes after Arnab being assaulted at his house by Mumbai Police, then dragged and shoved inside the police van to be taken to Alibaug Police Station in a closed case. Arnab was not even allowed to arrange for his legal and medical assistance. While the Mumbai Police was in full display of abuse of power, Republic's executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak tried to enter Arnab's residence to report from the site but were thrown out by the Police.

The Mumbai Police has been planting cases after cases on Republic and Arnab Goswami. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest news plant called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai." Republic Media Network's management & editorial staff have endured over 150 hours of questioning in a variety of cases that are beyond the initial falsely implanted TRP matter, including Republic’s Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen, Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy Output Editor Sagarika Mitra, Senior Associate Editor Shivani Gupta. The journalists maintained that they won’t reveal their sources. The Param Bir Singh led Mumbai Police had filed an FIR on the entire editorial team of the Network invoking a 1922 British Raj-era law that had last been used in the Emergency-era.