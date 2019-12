Members of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged protests seeking stringent action against the rapist and murderer of a minor in Karnataka's Chincholi town. An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered on Monday. The party members urged the government's involvement in curbing the increasing number of rape incidents, especially those concerning minors.