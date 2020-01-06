ABVP COUNTERCLAIM: 'Thousands Of Goons From The Left Party Unleashed Violence On Students'

After the violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night, there have been several charges and counter-charges between the JNU Student Union (JNUSU) and Akhil Bhartiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP).

According to sources, the JNUSU President, Aishe Ghosh and an ABVP member both were attacked during the violence. An ABVP member on Sunday night released a video alleging the left parties for violence.

In the video, he said, "Vande Mataram! The way the left has unleashed violence in the campus today by beating up thousands of ABVP students and workers is highly condemnable. Today was the last day for registration. The students and the party workers had gone to get their registrations done."

"They snapped the internet services yesterday and since the internet has not been working, the students were unable to get their registrations done. This is what the students and the workers were majorly demanding to get the registrations done."

The ABVP member added, "At that moment, thousands of goons from the left party came and started unleashing violence on the students. Some students somehow managed to escape the violence. They went inside the hostel to save their lives. However, the goons barged inside the hostel rooms and brutally thrashed the students of our party. Several student members of our party have sustained injuries and they have been admitted to AIIMS and Safdarjung hospitals."

ABVP alleges missing of 11 party workers

After the violence broke out inside JNU campus, the RSS-affiliated outfit has alleged that 11 of its members have been missing. The ABVP member in the video said, "11 of our party workers have disappeared. We have no clue about their whereabouts. There is an atmosphere of intense fear."

Urging everyone for protection, he said, "The police are also not entering the campus. In a way, this campus has turned into a Maoist camp. We urge you all through the video to protect us."

JNUSU alleged ABVP for the attack

The JNU students union has alleged that the masked goons were from rival ABVP faction. Releasing a statement, the JNUSU said: "Right Now ABVP has gathered in huge numbers in Sabarmati Dhaba in JNU armed with lathis and rods. They are breaking glasses of hostels and cars. Yesterday they have been doing rampage in JNU to threaten students protesting against fee-hike. Several students including JNUSU President Aishi and JNUSU Gen Sec Satish Chandra Yadav are wounded. Right now, the ABVP goons from outside JNU have entered the campus."

