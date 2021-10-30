ABVP Holds Protests At JNU Over Anti-India Webinar; Demands Action Against Organizers

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is a student wing of the BJP, held protests at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Saturday over a cancelled controversial webinar on Jammu and Kashmir organized by the Centre for Women's Studies (CWS).

Earlier, the JNU Unit of ABVP had penned a written complaint to the Station House Officer of Vasant Kunj in Delhi to take 'legal cognisance' against concerned authorities. In the letter, ABVP urged the SHO, Vasant Kunj to hold the organizers accountable for holding a webinar with 'the intention to create a distorted narrative on Jammu and Kashmir'.

The student organization also called for a 'National Integrity March' on October 30 at 4:30 from Delhi's Ganga Dhaba to Sabarmati Dhaba. As part of the march, students were seen raising slogans against the 'Left lobby' that has been propagating and instilling 'anti-Indian ideologies in the minds of youngsters.'

ABVP condemns the nefarious efforts by Anti-Nationals in the JNU faculty to delegitimize India's sovereignty and integrity, as well as its constitution.



Today at 4:30 P.M., @abvpjnu and JNUTF are organizing the "National Integrity March" from Ganga Dhaba to Sabarmati. pic.twitter.com/KDy0urVsPV — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) October 30, 2021

What is the JNU webinar controversy?

A webinar on Jammu and Kashmir titled “Gendered Resistance and Fresh Challenges to Indian occupation in Kashmir” was scheduled to be held by JNU’s assistant professor Ather Zia on October 29 at 8.30 pm. However, as soon as the webinar came to the JNU administration's notice, the faculty member was instructed to cancel the event.

A statement released by JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday stated that the faculty member did not seek necessary permission before planning such an event. The notice on the webinar reads, “This talk will draw and build upon the ethnography of… gendered resistance to Indian occupation in Kashmir.”

Reacting to the same, the VC said, “This is a highly objectionable and a provocative subject, which questions the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country.” “JNU cannot be a platform to this kind of very questionable webinar,” he stated, assuring that the matter is being inquired into.

Meanwhile, a complaint was filed by Advocate and Social Activist Vineet Jindal seeking action against the Centre for Women's Studies (CWS), JNU for organizing the webinar.