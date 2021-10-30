ABVP JNU Unit Urges Delhi Police To File FIR Over 'provocative' Anti-India Kashmir Webinar

In the aftermath of the controversial webinar conducted by the Centre for Women's Studies (CWS) of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) titled 'Gendered Resistance and Fresh Challenges in post-2019 Kashmir', Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of JNU Unit penned a written complaint to the Station House Officer of Vasant Kunj in the National Capital Delhi to take 'legal cognisance' against concerned authorities.

In the letter with the subject 'Complaint against the Anti-national webinar organised by the Centre for Women's Studies, School of Social Sciences in JNU', ABVP JNU Unit wrote, "We want to inform your authority that the CWS webpage as a part of this webinar has addressed the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir as Indian occupied Kashmir. This is in spite of the fact that the Government of India has repeatedly asserted Kashmir as an integral part and territory of India."

Further, the letter stated that the varsity could be a converging point for 'anti-national discourse' and webinars if such 'objectionable and provocative' subjects are conducted at the cost of the 'sovereignty and territorial integrity' of independent India.

"By doing such an act, the Centre for Women's Studies has portrayed JNU as a place for anti-national discourse. The webinar was to be held on a highly objectionable and provocative subject, which questions the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country and hence is questionable," ABVP's letter.

In the letter, ABVP urged the SHO, Vasant Kunj to hold the organisers accountable for holding a webinar with 'the intention to create a distorted narrative on Jammu and Kashmir'. According to ABVP, the Chairperson of CWS and concerning faculties have 'mindlessly' 'twisted' facts of the Union Territory of J&K.

"We strongly urge you to file a first information report by taking legal cognisance against the anti-national webinar organised by the Centre of Women’s Studies. We also urge you to take action against those involved in organising the webinar. We also demand immediate action against the Chairperson of the Centre for Women's Studies and the concerned faculties who have mindlessly organised such a webinar by twisting facts on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with the intention to create a distorted narrative on Jammu and Kashmir," ABVP's letter read.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, the ABVP JNU Unit shared, "Resist the pernicious efforts of Comrades-in-Faculty to delegitimise #India's sovereignty and integrity. Join #ABVP #JNU Unit & JNUTF for a March for National Integrity today at 4:30 from Ganga Dhaba to Sabarmati. Leave no space for Anti-Indian forces in University"

Furthermore, ABVP tweeted, "ABVP condemns the nefarious efforts by Anti-Nationals in the JNU faculty to delegitimise India's sovereignty and integrity, as well as its constitution. Today at 4:30 P.M., ABVP JNU Unit and JNUTF are organizing the "National Integrity March" from Ganga Dhaba to Sabarmati.

ABVP condemns the nefarious efforts by Anti-Nationals in the JNU faculty to delegitimize India's sovereignty and integrity, as well as its constitution.



JNU has seen many controversies on its campus with the prominent incident being when anti-India slogans were raised on February 9, 2016. Then, the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University had organised an event on the campus protesting against the hanging of the 2001 Parliament attack accused, Afzal Guru.

