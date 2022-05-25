ABVP, NSUI Oppose Namaaz At Jammu University; Cong Group Accuses Staff Of Stoking Tensions

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Congress' student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) have expressed similar views over Namaaz being offered inside the library of the Jammu University. The CCTV footage accessed by Republic Media Network showed some students offering Namaaz inside the library which drew flak from the ABVP. Speaking to Republic TV, Mukesh Manhas of the ABVP opined that religious activities should not be allowed in educational institutions.

"No religious activities should be allowed in educational institutions. They should be treated only as educational institutions and nothing else. The university campus is a centre of education and students from all religions study here. Instead there should be other activities and the discourse should be about education and about how to help the country," said Mukesh Manhas of the ABVP.

However, NSUI leader Sunny Parihar told Republic Media Network that "some forces are stoking tensions." Parihar remarked that a new environment is being created, mainly in Jammu and Kashmir as several videos have surfaced. He added that videos of Hanuman Chalisa chants and Namaaz have surfaced.

"There are some forces inside Jammu and Kashmir who are trying to break the brotherhood within us. The secular character of our Indian Constitution plays an important role and it is facing a challenge. We spoke to some students and told them this should not happen. There are dedicated places where such things can be done but this should not happen in the university's library," said Sunny Parihar.

NSUI blames Jammu University staff

Even so, Sunny Parihar also blamed the staff of Jammu University for giving the incident a "communal colour". He added that the issues can be resolved at an administrative level, instead they are being dragged to stoke tensions, Parihar said. He expressed that all students should live and study in the university peacefully.

"Every student who enters here is here to study. The NSUI will make sure that our constitutional values are followed and adhered to in this university," added Parihar.

