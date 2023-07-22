Last Updated:

ABVP Activists Clash With VC, Registrar At Gorakhpur University

A protest led by ABVP activists at Gorakhpur University, Uttar Pradesh, on July 21 turned violent as they clashed with the Vice-Chancellor (VC).

Anuj Kumar
A protest led by ABVP activists at Gorakhpur University, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, July 21, turned violent as they clashed with the Vice-Chancellor (VC) and Registrar in the presence of the police. Several ABVP activists, along with a few police personnel, were injured during the altercation.

The unrest erupted after the university administration hiked the student fees recently, prompting the ABVP to stage a protest against it. On July 13, during a similar demonstration outside the university gate, clashes resulted in a scuffle with the proctor, although no FIR was registered with the police at that time.

The protest, demanding the reinstatement of four suspended ABVP students and allowing entry for four externals, had been ongoing since July 18. The ABVP activists were also demanding a rollback of the fee hike and timely release of examination results.

As the university administration remained unresponsive to their demands even after several days of protest, the ABVP activists decided to surround the office of Vice-Chancellor Professor Rajesh Singh at around 11:00 AM.

Blocking the main entrance of the VC's office, the protesters sought an audience with the Vice-Chancellor to discuss their demands and seek a resolution. However, as the Vice-Chancellor did not emerge from his office, tensions escalated between the students and the police present at the scene.

The police tried to disperse the students forcefully to allow the Vice-Chancellor to leave, leading to a scuffle between the students and the law enforcement officers. During the commotion, some students also attacked the Vice-Chancellor, leaving him and the Registrar injured.

City SP, Krishna Bishnoi, stated, "We have not received any formal complaint from either side yet. Appropriate action will be taken once a written complaint is filed."

It's worth noting that Vice-Chancellor Rajesh Singh has been embroiled in controversies in the past. Recently, there was controversy surrounding his swearing-in ceremony without any prominent dignitaries or state officials present, raising discussions about his tenure.

Reports suggest that Professor Kamlesh Gupta from the Hindi department has been leading a dissenting faction against Vice-Chancellor Rajesh Singh, resulting in Gupta's suspension on two occasions, with the matter reaching the High Court for intervention. As the situation remains tense, the police are closely monitoring developments at the university.

