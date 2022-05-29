In the wake of the sexual assault allegations against an AISA activist, ABVP JNU secretary Umesh Chandra Ajmera, spoke exclusively to Republic TV holding the Left cabal in the college responsible for unending cases of sexual harassment and assault. Chandra alleged that activists of AISA had a history of sexual assault and would often lure women into the organization in the name of activism, before taking advantage of them.

"First of all, we would like to say that enough is enough to the unending sexual harassment and assault by these communists and comrades from JNU. Recently it came forward, that a student of the School of Social Sciences has been sexually harassed and intimidated by the AISA staff. If we look into the history of AISA, it has a history of sexual assault. AISA should change its name to All India Sexual Assaulters because if you see the cases of Anmol Ratan, Akbar Chaudhary all these cases are from AISA," alleged the ABVP Secretary.

He added, "SFI and DSF are all organizations that are part of these assaults on women on the campus. In the name of activism and feminism, they grab the students and lure them into the organization. Then the same Leftist activists' assault and rape students, and then the organizations try to shield the rapists. This is a continuous case."

'Aishe Ghosh misled the victim': ABVP

In another massive allegation, Umesh Chandra stated that the victim had also approached JNSU president Aishe Ghosh, who had tried to shield the comrade responsible for the incident.

"This happened in April, and came to light in May. It took almost a month for the victim to come out and reveal this. During the period, the case went to JNSU president Aishe Ghosh. She is from SFI and after it came to her notice, she tried to shield the comrade and intimidated the girl that she should not raise the case to ICC. She misled the victim," he alleged.

According to a statement, the survivor faced sexual harassment at the hands of an AISA member last month. "The survivor is also being conveyed through classmates about conspiracies to defame and slut shame her and her credibility from the grapevine," the 'Concerned Women of JNU' said in the statement.

The complaint has been forwarded to its Gender Sensitisation Committee against Sexual Harassment for enquiry and the activist in question has been asked not to participate in organisation activities. The victim has also complained to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to take "prompt action to save her from any more mental trauma and intimidation".

(With agency inputs)