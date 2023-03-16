ACB Arrests MSEDCL Engineer For Taking Bribe In Latur 

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested an assistant engineer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 23,000 from a businessman, an ACB official said.

The accused was identified by the ACB as Govind Sarje (46).

The complainant runs a solar panel installation business and approached the engineer for a technical feasibility report for a project, he said.

The MSEDCL engineer demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 to do the work and later settled for Rs 23,000, said the official.

On March 9, the businessman lodged a complaint with the ACB, which laid a trap and arrested the engineer while he was accepting the bribe money in his office, he said.