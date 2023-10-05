Last Updated:

ACB Court Extends Chandrababu Naidu’s Judicial Remand Till Oct 19

The Anti-Corruption Bureau Court extended Naidu’s remand for the third time today after the second extension of remand ending on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Image: PTI)


A local court here on Thursday extended TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial remand in the Skill Development Corporation scam case by a fortnight till October 19.

The court also posted the hearings of Naidu’s bail plea and the petition by the Andhra Pradesh Police CID seeking his custody to Friday.

The CID was represented by Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy while Supreme Court lawyer Pramod Dubey argued on behalf of the former chief minister.

The CID is seeking another five-day police custody of Naidu to further question him as he allegedly did not cooperate with the investigators during the first two-day custodial questioning on September 23 and 24.

Naidu was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

