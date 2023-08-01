ACB Finds Shortcomings In Delhi’s Public Transport Safety Equipment, BJP Seeks FIR

Significant lapses in the security system of public transport in the national capital has been uncovered in the recent audit conducted by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in the month of June this year. The audit, which was focused on the installation and functionality of panic buttons intended to enhance passengers safety, were found to have major shortcomings. The latest revelation has prompted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding the registration of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In October 2020, two private limited companies namely TCIL (Telecommunications Consultants India Limited) and MAPL (Mobile Standards Alliance of India Pvt Ltd) entered into a five-year project agreement involving the installation of essential safety equipment in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and the cluster buses, which are around 4,500 total in numbers. The equipment included two wireless walkie-talkies, three CCTV cameras, one GPS system, and 10 panic buttons in each bus.

Monthly revenue of ₹1.35 cr collected by TCIL

As per the agreement, the TCIL, which has been charging approximately ₹3,000 every month on each bus for installation and maintenance services, reportedly collects a substantial monthly revenue of ₹1.35 crore for the entire fleet of buses.

As per information, the primary purpose of the panic button is to alert the driver, conductor, and the control room located at the Kashmere Gate in case of emergencies. However, the investigation revealed glaring deficiencies in the system. Most of the display screens in the control room essentially found to be non-functional, while several buses lacked network connectivity with the control room. Furthermore, the CCTV Monitoring Rooms were found to be not manned with qualified operators, which revealed that the MAPL too failed to provide required operators.

Reportedly, due to the lack of proper installation, not a single complaint was registered through the panic button system to the control room, rendering it virtually useless. Further, the absence of qualified operators and network connectivity hindered the system's effectiveness during emergencies.

BJP demands stringent action

The panic buttons installed in the buses were found to be non-responsive, receiving no signal from the control room when pressed during the inspection. The drivers and conductors too confirmed that they didn’t receive any response from the control room when the panic buttons were used.

Meanwhile, the BJP has brought attention to the issue of exorbitant charges levied on taxis for panic button installations, which has reportedly reached ₹800 crore over five years. In light of the alarming audit findings, the BJP has demanded immediate action, including the registration of an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The party has stated that the safety and security of the public transport users in Delhi must be prioritized and stringent measures should be taken to rectify the deficiencies in the panic button system to ensure the well-being of passengers and restore public trust.

