ACB nabs Maha cops with Rs 4.97 lakh unaccounted cash

Jaipur, Apr 23 (PTI) A special team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday nabbed two policemen of the Mumbai Crime Branch, including an assistant inspector, in Rajasthan’s Udaipur with unaccounted cash worth Rs 4.97 lakh, a spokesperson said.

Assistant inspector Gyaneshwar Jagtap and head constable Prashant Patil of Vasai Crime Branch, Maharashtra, had allegedly received the money as bribe from a Udaipur-based person.

The man had a case registered against him in Maharashtra’s Palghar and he allegedly bribed the policemen so that they did not arrest him, the spokesperson said.

Acting on a tip-off, the ACB team intercepted their taxi when they were en route to Mumbai.

Jagtap and Patil, along with two others, were in the car and they were in possession of Rs 4.97 lakh cash.

As the accused could not give a satisfactory answer regarding the accounted money, the team took the cash in its possession and detained the duo, he said. PTI AG AG CJ CJ

