Accessed: Centre's Review Petition Over SC's Verdict In Kejriwal's Favour

The Central Government, on May 20, approached the Supreme Court (SC) with a review petition after the latter ruled that the legislative and executive powers over all service-related matters lie in the hands of the Delhi government. The review petition submitted by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta comes just a day after the Centre passed an ordinance that gave the Delhi Lieutenant General (LG) the final say in the said matters.

The government has set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) that will be headed by the CM to make recommendations to the LG over the “transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters.”

On May 11, the five-judge Supreme Court constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud unanimously ruled that the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal was to make final decisions in all services except land, police and public order. However, this judgment by the apex court has several flaws, as per the Solicitor General.

Republic accesses review petition by the Centre

In the petition presented on behalf of the Centre, Mehta argued that "a few of the specific findings, apart from others, are in the nature of errors apparent on the face of the record from the said judgment."

"If the government is not able to control and hold to account the officers posted in its service, then its responsibility towards the legislature, as well as the public, is diluted," the petition read, explaining why the SC judgment is flawed. The Solicitor General further said that there is an "inherent irreconcilable contradictions" which is why there is a "need and the clear legal basis for review of the said judgment."

With the promulgation of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, the L-G will have the power to make rules on matters like tenure of office, salaries and allowances, provident funds, powers, duties and functions of officers.

"All matters required to be decided by the authority shall be decided by a majority of votes of the (NCSSA) members present and voting," the ordinance says. However, the voting would be ineffective if it varies with the L-G's opinion.