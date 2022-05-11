ACCESSED: Moment Of Attack On Punjab Police Intel HQ At Mohali Caught On CCTV Camera

In a breaking development in the blast at the Punjab Police Intelligence HQ office in Mohali, Republic TV has now accessed first visuals of the Grenade launcher attack on the Punjab Police office. The CCTV footage of the attack on the Punjab Police Intel HQ at Mohali has now been accessed. The visuals reveal the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab Police Intel HQ.

MEGA #BREAKING ON REPUBLIC



CCTV visuals of RPG attack on Punjab Police Intel HQ in Mohali accessed



Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/Zrg39BrS4i pic.twitter.com/kDhrq8MIj6 — Republic (@republic) May 11, 2022

The first visuals of a Grenade launcher being used for the attack on the Punjab Police Intel HQ at Mohali has now been accessed. In the accessed visuals, the rocket launcher cane been seen being fired from a moving car. As per the video accessed, a car is seen moving slowly on the road ahead of the attacked building. Later, one single flash is seen from the moving car, which is likely to be the grenade being fired. Following this, immediately another flash is seen which is likely the impact. The impact is seen to have a huge effect as the CCTV camera which recorded the video is also seen to be shaking from the impact of the blast.

The video which reveals how the attack was done, also shows how the attackers manage to use the RPG and escape by the same road. The road lying parallel to the building, which was used by the attackers, is highly approachable to the building. It is noteworthy that the attacked HQ building is the only building in the area. The building stands in an isolated area, which raises question over the major security breach that has taken place during the attack. The grenade launcher was also found just minutes earlier, with visuals being accessed by Republic.

#BREAKING | First visual of rocket launcher used in the Mohali blast attack recovered by Punjab Police 1km from Punjab Police Intelligence Office



Watch - https://t.co/Zrg39BrS4i pic.twitter.com/AIi4sPtr5w — Republic (@republic) May 11, 2022

RPG used in blast sent from Pakistan via drone

Earlier in an exclusive scoop on Wednesday, Republic TV learnt that the RPG used in the Mohali blast was sent to Punjab from Pakistan via drone. While the RPG weighs about 7 kg, grenades and explosives weigh 2.5 kg. As per sources, Afghan terrorists have the experience to use all modern weapons including the RPG. Reportedly, an effort is being made from across the border to recruit criminals of Haryana and Punjab into the terror group. Sleeper cells are being created with the money earned through drugs, sources added.

As per sources, two more persons have been detained from Tarn Taran. All three of them including Nishan Singh who was arrested from Amritsar on Tuesday are suspected to be linked to Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda. Singh, in particular, is a history-sheeter with over a dozen cases relating to the smuggling of drugs registered against him. He was out on bail after being released from the Faridkot jail. The evidence of his conversation with Rinda has also come to the fore and he is being touted as the main accused in the Mohali blast case.

Image: REPUBLIC