ACCESSED: 7-minute Long Tape Recording Reveals COVID Apathy In Delhi Even As Tally Soars

On the same day that the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi government for its 'horrendous' handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Republic Media Network has uncovered an incident of apathy shown by a hospital in the national capital. A COVID infected patient at Delhi's GTB hospital allegedly died due to the hospital's negligence.

Republic Media Network has accessed an audio clip of a conversation between the man who died due to the alleged negligence and his wife. "Please seek my discharge. Get me discharged and take me away from this hospital. I am facing a lot of problems,'' the man told his wife on call in Hindi in the seven-minute clip accessed. The tape also revealed a hospital staff telling the patient to register a complaint with higher authorities to seek action. Several other clips have also revealed negligence on the part of the hospital and the staff.

'Worse than animals'

The Supreme Court while hearing the matter regarding the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the national capital, said that it was “really pained” seeing the stories of government hospitals in New Delhi and how they were treating the COVID-19 patients and dead bodies in the hospital.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi Government stating that Delhi was the only state in the country that had decreased the number of tests daily as compared to all the other states.

“Testing in Delhi has gone down from 7000 to 5000 a day whereas, in places like Mumbai and Chennai, the tests have gone up from 16000 to 17000,” the Supreme Court said. The Supreme Court raised severe concerns regarding the condition saying “people are dying and there is nobody to attend to them”. “COVID patients are being treated worse than animals. In one case, a body was found in a garbage dump. We are deeply pained seeing this,” the Supreme Court bench observed.

