ACCESSED: Tukde Gang Files Reveal Truth Behind Delhi Riots 2020 & How They Were Planned

Over 2 years after the Delhi Riots, Republic has accessed the 'Tukde-Tukde' files that answered numerous questions about the violence that erupted at that time. The files, comprising a report on the investigation conducted by the Delhi Police, label Umar Khalid as the 'mastermind'.

The files reveal how in 2016, Khalid had sought permission for a poetry recital event in JNU. Khalid allegedly forged signatures of his associates for the recital, titled 'Country without Post'. The report said that for the event, Khalid got Kashmiris from outside JNU, including the Aligarh Muslim University. It was the same day when "Bharat Tere Tukde Honge" and "Desh Main Jung Hoga" slogans were raised.

The anatomy of 2019-20 Delhi riots

As per reports, the first phase of the riots took place between 13-16 December, 2019. Protests took place in Jamia where over 100 policemen were injured. Sharjeel Imam, one of the closest associates of Khalid, claimed that he was attacked during the first phase of the riots.

In the second phase of the riots, Umar Khalid allegedly did not want Sharjeel to be at the forefront as he had got the communal tag. He was tasked to speak to Masjid committees in areas like Seelampur. DPSG was the group that was allegedly coordinating the protests. Umar Khalid was a member of the group. Two members of this group were allegedly stationed at all protest sites.

On 16th Feb, a secret meeting took place around 2 am in Chandbaug where it was allegedly decided to begin the riots. It was purportedly decided to start the riots from Jaffarabad metro station. The task of blockading at Jaffarabad and Seelampur was allegedly given to the members of Pinjra Tod.

On 23rd Feb, Pinjra Tod members allegedly got Bangladeshi women from Jahangirpuri to pelt stones.

On 24th Feb, CCTVs were broken in a sequence following which Head Constable Ratan Lal was attacked.

Khalid was arrested in September 2020, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in the national capital. On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Delhi High Court rejected his bail plea.

