ACCESSED: Video Of NCB's Raid Aboard cruise Ship From Op In Which Aryan Khan Was Detained

In clear contradiction to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's claim that no raid was conducted on the Cordelia cruise ship on October 2, Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive CCTV footage of the raid. Ten undercover officers raided the cruise and searched rooms on the third and sixth floors. Five CISF women were also part of the NCB raid on the cruise.

Republic has been informed that during the raid inside the cruise, drugs were allegedly recovered by three persons- Nupur Satija, Avin Sahu and Munmun Dhamecha. The NCB allegedly recovered Ganja from Avin, MDMA from Nupur and Charas from Munmun. Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant had allegedly been detained from outside the cruise ship.

Cruise raid video accessed:

Footage 1

Footage one from the Cordelia cruise shows officers entering the third and sixth floor, searching the rooms.

Footage 2

Footage two from the Cordelia cruise shows some undercover officers moving in the corridor. They are seen entering a room.

Footage 3

The third CCTV footage shows officers in another corridor of the cruise ship.

Watch the exclusive video above.

On October 2, an NCB team led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede conducted a raid on a Goa-bound Cordelia cruise off the Mumbai coast. In the raid, eight people were arrested, including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. A total of 20 arrests have been made in the case overall, including persons later found to have dealt drugs to those initially arrested.

Aryan Khan, 2 others granted bail after 26 days

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in a drugs-on-cruise case. The accused will likely be released from jail on Saturday morning. According to the bail order, the accused have to surrender their passports before the Special NDPS court. They also have to reach the NCB office every Friday between 11 am to 2 pm. The court order also prohibits them from indulging in activities similar to those, regarding which cases have been registered against them. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla has turned surety for Aryan Khan's bail. She signed a bail bond worth Rs 1 lakh.