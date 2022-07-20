Accessed: Visuals Of Dumper Truck That Assailants Used To Mow Down Haryana DSP

Moments after Haryana's Director General of Police PK Aggarwal informed that in an encounter, one of those involved in the murder of Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi has been arrested, Republic Media Network got hold of exclusive details on July 19. Sources told the channel that the arrested has been identified as Ikkar- a cleaner of the truck, with which Bishnoi was mowed down. The DSP was investigating an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, and had signalled the driver to stop for document checking, but instead, he was run over by the truck, also tracked down by the police.

Haryana CM takes cognisance of incident, promises strict action

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar vowed to give the 'strictest punishment' to the accused. "An outpost will be built near the mining area, the destination of mining goods and vehicles will be fixed. Posts will also be set up at the inter-state border."

"Rs 1 crore assistance and a government job will be given to the family of Veer DSP," announced Khattar. The DSP is survived by two children- a daughter who works with a bank in Bengaluru, and a son, who lives in Canada and is pursuing higher studies.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties have said that Khattar should take responsibility for the killing. “Law and order have ended in Haryana,” Congress said on Twitter. “Neither are the police, nor the police nor MLAs. The Chief Minister must take responsibility or resign,” it added. The Aam Aadmi Party also attacked the government under CM Khattar saying, "Under the BJP, mafias are in broad daylight killing police officials. "

Image: Republic World