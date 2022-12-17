Accord Top Priority To Securing Justice For Weaker And Underprivileged Sections: Punjab CM To Legal Fraternity

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann exhorted the legal fraternity on Saturday to play a pivotal role in the well-being of society by according top priority to ensuring justice to the weaker and underprivileged sections.

The chief minister was speaking at a function to launch an online service delivery facility of the Bar Council and distribute licences to new advocates here.

According to an official statement, Mann said that in the larger public interest, young advocates must discharge their responsibility with utmost professional commitment, dedication and sincerity.

He said the lawyers who render their services in a committed manner not only carve a niche for themselves in this field but also bring smile on faces of others by securing justice for them through courts.

Mann asserted the state government is according top priority to impart quality health services and education to people along with ensuring justice to them, for which various steps are being taken.

Advocate General of Punjab Vinod Ghai, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, Punjab and Haryana Bar Council Chairman Suvir Sidhu and others attended the event.