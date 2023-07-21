'Accused Encircled & Raped Women Publicly': Victims' Kin Recounts Manipur Sexual Violence

"The first village to be burnt in the area was B Phainuam Village, where our house was the first to be burnt. We managed to thwart them off the first time when they gathered and came to burn our village,'' a survivor of the brutality in Manipur explained the horrific sequence of events that took place in Manipur on May 4. ''But as a result, we started relocating ourselves and part of our belongings to a different place in the adjoining hills,'' she further said.

"There the Meiteis who came to burn our village caught us along with the deceased father and son duo, one of my younger sisters and the village chief along with few other villagers. After this, because of the continuous wailing of my grandchild, they asked me to be sent away to a different place. Then, they took my husband and children to a different place and also our deceased chief and his children to another different place but heading towards the same direction, but on different routes," she shared her ordeal, as per an audio clip released, narrating the sequence of events that unfolded before the gangrape on May 4.

"Then they began to chase after my elder (either sister or brother) who were fleeing and caught up with them. As a result, the daughter of my elder (either sister or brother) collapsed and fell unconscious on the spot because of fear and was carried by her younger brother on his own shoulder," the survivor said.

Informing further about the act of killing and raping, the survivor further stated, "Then the Meiteis who were behind caught up and surrounded them at which I turned around with my grandchild. And when I turned towards them, the Meiteis bludgeoned both my elder brother and youngest son to death. After this, they disrobed both my elder brother's daughter and the wife of our village chief and paraded them naked. Then they raped them both and released them afterwards."

Notably, the blood-curdling video from Manipur that surfaced on social media on July 19, in which a mob is seen parading three naked women and then committing gangrape on them, saw national condemnation. The Supreme Court taking a suo motu cognisance asked for a report from the state and union government on the steps taken to nab the accused. The main culprit was arrested today (July 20) morning in an operation after proper identification. Following this, the Manipur police arrested three more accused in the case late in the evening.

As per the FIR filed with the police on May 21, "On May 4, 2023, at around 3:00 pm some unknown miscreants numbering about 800-1000 persons carrying sophisticated weapons like AK Rifles. SLR. INSAS and .303 Rilfes, forcefully entered the village B Phainom in the Kangpokpi District, Manipur about 42 Km South of Saikul-PS. The violent mob vandalised all the houses and burnt them to the ground after looting all the moveable properties and cash including Furnitures, Electronic items, Utensils, Clothes, grains, Cattles. Domestic animals etc. leaving all of us homeless."

- Video allegedly shot on May 4

- Complained filed on May 18

- FIR filed by Manipur police on May 21

- 1st arrest on July 20 after viral video

"The villagers who feared the loss of life fled towards the forest. They were later on rescued by Nongpok Sekmai Police team and on their way to Nongpok Sekmai PS. However, they were blocked on the way by a mob and snatched from the custody of police team by the Violent mob near Toubul (Sekmai khunou) about 2 km from Nongpok Sekmai PS and about 3 Km from 33 AR Somrei Post," read the FIR.

"All the three women (also a part of the group of villagers) were physically forced to remove their clothes and were stripped naked in front of the mob. They were brutally gangraped in broad daylight," according to the FIR.