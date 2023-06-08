Accused In Gangster Jeeva Killing Thrashed In Lucknow Court Premises | WATCH

The accused in the Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva's murder inside the premises of a Lucknow civil court was beaten up by lawyers inside court premises day after he allegedly opened fire at the dreaded gangster, killing him. Jeeva, a close aide of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari was shot dead by an assailant at around 4 pm when he was brought to a court for hearing in a case. The shooter is said to have entered court disguised as a lawyer.

Two police officers and a two-year-old girl were also injured in the incident. The incident happened two months after gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed outside a UP hospital when they were being taken for a routine checkup by the police.

Jeeva (48) was a resident of the Muzaffarnagar district. He was an accused in 24 offences, including the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai and former state minister Brahm Dutta Dwivedi.

Lawyers protested against the police after the deadly shooting occurred on the court premises on Wednesday, saying claiming that the administration was not doing enough to uphold law and order and enhance security.

#WATCH | Visuals from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow Civil Court where gangster Sanjeev Jeeva was shot by unknown miscreants a while ago. pic.twitter.com/MoJbKRr4Um — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2023

SIT set up to probe

The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the Sanjeev Maheshwari murder in Lucknow. Three people part of the SIT are:

Mohit Agarwal ADG Technical

Neelabza Chowdhary

Praveen Kumar IG Ayodhya

Politicians react to Jeeva murder

SP chief and opposition leader in UP, Akhilesh Yadav, questioned the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh said, "The question is not who is being killed but the question is that one is being killed where security is the highest."

BSP supremo Mayawati took to Twitter to condemn the incident and said, "In the sensational shootout that took place in the Lucknow court premises today, the open murder is a big challenge for the government in terms of law and order and crime control in UP. There is a lot of panic among the general public due to such incidents. Government should take strict steps, this is the demand of BSP."

लखनऊ कोर्ट परिसर में आज हुए सनसनीखेज गोलीकाण्ड में खुलेआम हुई हत्या यूपी में कानून व्यवस्था व अपराध नियंत्रण के मामले में सरकार के लिए बड़ी चुनौती। ऐसी घटनाओं से आम जनता में काफी दहशत। सरकार सख़्त कदम उठाए, बीएसपी की यह माँग। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 7, 2023

Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy CM of UP assured of strict action in the iincident as he stated, "I don't know about this murder but whoever has done it, strict action will be taken against them."