Last Updated:

Air-hostess Murder Case Accused Dies By Suicide In Mumbai Police Lock-up

Vikram Atwal, the prime suspect in air hostess Rupal Ogre's murder, reportedly took his own life while in police custody at a Mumbai jail in Andheri.

General News
 
| Written By
Swapnanil Chatterjee
Air hostess murdered prime suspect in air hostess Rupal Agre's murder committed suicide in Mumbai jail

Prime suspect in air hostess Rupal Ogre's murder committed suicide in Mumbai jail | Image: Republic


Vikram Atwal, the accused in the murder of air hostess Rupal Ogre, has reportedly taken his own life while in police custody. The incident transpired at approximately 6:30 AM on September 8 in Mumbai jail in the Andheri area.

Atwal, who was apprehended by law enforcement officials in connection with Ogre’s murder, used his own pants to carry out the act, as per Mumbai police. Atwal, previously employed as a housekeeper within the same building where the murder took place, was brought into custody following investigations into the murder of Rupal Ogre, a resident of Powai.

Authorities have dispatched Atwal's body to the nearest government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

(This is breaking news, Further details are awaited)

READ | Suspect indicted on attempted murder charge in explosives attack on Japan’s Kishida: Report
READ | Suspect in explosives attack on Japan's PM Kishida indicted for attempted murder, report says
READ | Charlie Chopra and The Mystery Of Solang Valley trailer hints at puzzling murder mystery
READ | Flight attendant murder: Knife used in crime, accused's clothes recovered by Mumbai cops
READ | Chargesheet filed in murder of woman whose body parts were pressure-cooked and roasted by live-in partner
First Published:
COMMENT