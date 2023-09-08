Air-hostess Murder Case Accused Dies By Suicide In Mumbai Police Lock-up

Vikram Atwal, the accused in the murder of air hostess Rupal Ogre, has reportedly taken his own life while in police custody. The incident transpired at approximately 6:30 AM on September 8 in Mumbai jail in the Andheri area.

Atwal, who was apprehended by law enforcement officials in connection with Ogre’s murder, used his own pants to carry out the act, as per Mumbai police. Atwal, previously employed as a housekeeper within the same building where the murder took place, was brought into custody following investigations into the murder of Rupal Ogre, a resident of Powai.

Authorities have dispatched Atwal's body to the nearest government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

(This is breaking news, Further details are awaited)