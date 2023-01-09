'Accused Were Aware Of Anjali Under Car': Police Sources Reveal In Delhi's Hit & Run Case

As shocking details continue to emerge in the horrific Kanjhawala hit-and-run case, Delhi police sources said that the accused were aware of Anjali being trapped under their car wheels within minutes after her scooter was hit by them. A 20-year-old Anjali died after being dragged for around 13 kilometres by a car in Delhi on January 1.

In a shocking turn of revelations, Delhi police sources said, "The accused in the car did not take Anjali out because the accused were afraid that if they got down from the car and took Anjali out, they might get into legal trouble if someone saw them."

Meanwhile, the police said that there is a contradiction in the statements made by the accused, so every angle is being closely investigated.

All six accused to be produced in court today

Notably, the six accused will be produced in court on Monday, January 9. On January 7, the Rohini court granted bail to the seventh accused Ankush Khanna in the Delhi hit and drag case. The development came after Delhi police alleged that Ankush is the person who conspired with the other accused after the incident he helped the other accused flee by arranging an auto.

Earlier, accused Amit Khanna's brother -- Ankush Khanna who allegedly lied about the vehicle's driver and tampered with evidence, surrendered at the Sultanpuri police station. Notably, the Delhi police officials had earlier arrested five accused namely Deepak Khanna, 26, Amit Khanna, 25, Krishan, 27, Mithun, 26, and Manoj Mittal, 27. On Thursday, January 5, senior police officers revealed that two more men were involved in shielding the accused and misleading the investigation.