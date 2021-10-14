Ace Athlete Hima Das Tests COVID-19 Positive, Vows To 'come Back Stronger'

Ace Indian athlete, Hima Das, on Wednesday, October 13, tested positive for COVID-19. Officially informing that she contracted the respiratory virus, the star sprinter wrote on microblogging platform Twitter, "I would like to inform everyone that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I am stable and at the moment in isolation.”

“A gentle reminder for everyone to stay safe and wear masks,” the 2018 U-20 World Champion said.

The 21-year-old sprinter could not make it to the Tokyo Olympics this year after she missed the 200m qualification mark of 22.80s due to her hamstring injury. At that time Das had announced that she was taking a break for complete recovery. The Indian athlete had sustained the hamstring injury during the 100m race of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships.

Informing that she had contracted the novel coronavirus and asserting a positive outcome and a quick recovery, the Indian sprinter said that she looks forward to utilising this time to recover and come back stronger than before.

The sprinter had lately reported to the national camp at the National Institute of Sport (NIS) in Patiala, according to sources. It should be mentioned here that Hima Das became the first-ever Indian sprinter to bag the world title, clocking 51.46 s, after she clutched victory in the 400m event of the World U-20 Championships in 2018.

After India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra's victory at Tokyo Olympics, Hima Das penned an emotional letter, congratulating Chopra for his success and thanked former sports minister Kiren Rijiju for his efforts that pushed the javelin thrower towards the victory.

The Haryana youngster won the gold medal in the Javelin event at Tokyo 2020 on Saturday, becoming the second Indian athlete to do so and the first in a track and field event. Hima Das, the sprinter from Assam celebrated the success of Indian athletes who won medals at the Olympics game.

Speaking to Republic Media Network Das said that India should be more open-minded in approaching the preparation of such international events. She also did not forget to mention Kiren Rijiju's constant support.