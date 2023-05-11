Ace Mountaineer Parmar Dropped As Brand Ambassador Of Girl Child-centric Scheme After She Joins Congress

Megha Parmar -- the first woman from Madhya Pradesh to climb the Mount Everest -- has been removed as the brand ambassador of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign by the Women and Child Development department, barely two days after she joined the Congress.

An order to this effect was issued on Wednesday by Women and Child Development department Additional Director Rajpal Kaur in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state.

The order reads, “All brand ambassadors, gender champions who have been appointed are relieved of their duties forthwith. Under it, Ms Megha Parmar has been relieved as brand ambassador.” Parmar confirmed the development and expressed shock over the state government's move.

“Yes, I have been removed as brand ambassador (of the girl child-centric scheme). I got a WhatApp message and an email at 5 pm on Wednesday," the 28-year-old mountaineer told PTI on Thursday.

"I was shell shocked on receiving the message. I had visited all the 52 districts of the state under the campaign and worked religiously and honestly without any political inclination," she said.

Parmar is the first woman from MP to conquer four highest peaks, including the Mount Everest (which she scaled on May 22, 2019) in as many continents, according to mountaineers.

Two days ago, she joined the Opposition Congress during the launch of the Nari Samman Yojana in Parasia, Chhindwara district, in the presence of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

There are indications Parmar may enter electoral politics and contest polls from the Ichhawar Assembly constituency in her home district Sehore. Assembly polls in the state are due by the year-end.

Asked whether she would contest Assembly polls, she said “If I get an opportunity I will.” Parmar was appointed the brand ambassador of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (save the girl child, educate the girl child) campaign during the previous Congress government led by Kamal Nath.