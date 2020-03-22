The Debate
Ace Shuttler P Kashyap Advocates Self-isolation Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

In self-isolation after returning from the All England Open, Kashyap stressed on the necessity to remain indoors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

In self-isolation after returning from the All England Open, P Kashyap stressed on the necessity to remain indoors in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Joining Republic TV live on Sunday, P Kashyap recounted his journey from the UK to India after travel restrictions were imposed by the government and revealed that he, along with six other players, were in isolation. Talking about the Tokyo Olympics, P Kashyap slammed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for ' ridiculously' suggesting that athletes can go on with their practice and that the Olympics will go on as per schedule amid the COVID-19 scare. 

