Acid Used In MCD-run Toilets For Cleaning; DCW Issues Notice To Commissioner

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued notice to the MCD commissioner over the usage of acid for cleaning purposes at a civic body-run toilet. The notice was issued after the panel found a 50-litre canister containing acid inside a public toilet opposite GB Pant Hospital in Daryaganj.

The panel was informed by cleaners as well as a staff of the agency given a contract by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for maintaining and operating the toilet complex that they purchase acid every month to clean the toilets. The corrosive substance was confiscated by Delhi Police and a summons was issued by the commission to MCD officials, asking them to explain its presence in toilets.

Senior officers from the city zone appeared before the commission with a written reply that stated that no guidelines have been issued by the civic body to prevent the usage of acid for the cleaning of its public toilets. They further informed that agencies clean public facilities as per the terms and conditions imposed upon them by the MCD. They also provided a copy of the contract agreement mentioning the same to the commission.

The MCD, in its reply, to DCW pointed out Rule 36 of the terms and conditions of the contract agreement according to which a penalty of Rs 1,000 per day shall be imposed on the agency in case it does not use acid to clean the toilets on a weekly basis. The officers verbally informed the commission that most of the agreements that MCD has signed with private agencies for the operation and maintenance of toilets follow the same format as that of the one presently in question.

Noting that this act is in contravention to the directions issued by the Supreme Court on the use of acid in the country, the panel said in imposing such illegal conditions on the agency, MCD has encouraged the agency to do an illegal act and has risked the lives of the women and girls in Delhi. It has issued notice to the MCD commissioner, seeking an explanation into the matter.

The panel has also sought details of other MCD-run toilets in which operating and maintaining agencies have been given the same direction and officials responsible for it, further asking whether FIR under Section 188 IPC has been registered against them or not. It has also sought steps taken by the civic body to prevent the usage of acid in its toilets from now on.