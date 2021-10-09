Act immediately to prevent return to 1990s: Cong leader to Centre on Kashmir killings

Srinagar/Jammu, Oct 9 (PTI) AICC incharge for Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil on Saturday met the families of civilians who were killed by militants in Kashmir and asked the Centre to act immediately to prevent the situation from returning to what it was in the 1990s.

She alleged that the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration have "failed" to protect the residents of the union territory and the people, especially those from minority communities, have fear writ large on their faces.

Seven civilians, four of them from minority communities, have been killed by militants in Kashmir in five days.

Accompanied by J-K Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir and other senior leaders, Patil met the family of Mohammad Shafi Dar, who was shot dead by militants three days ago in Bandipora district.

The Congress delegation also visited the residences of prominent Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo and school principal Supinder Kaur, who were shot dead by militants in separate incidents days ago, in Srinagar.

It also visited the residence of slain schoolteacher Deepak Chand in Jammu's Patoli and offered condolences to the bereaved family members.

While Kaur was a Sikh, Chand was a Hindu.

Patil alleged that the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration have "failed" to prevent targeted killings in the Valley.

"I have seen fear writ large on the faces of common people, especially minorities, who are deeply concerned about their safety and security," she said.

The situation in Kashmir appears to be returning to what it was in the 1990s, she added.

Targeted killings by militants in the 1990s had led to the exodus of minorities, particularly Kashmiri Pandits, from the Valley.

Patil said that the government must act immediately to prevent further deterioration of the situation. The Centre should take effective measures to ensure the safety and security of members of minority communities and others in Kashmir.

A National Conference delegation led by state secretary Rattan Lal Gupta also visited Chand's residence.

Gupta termed the killings in Kashmir most heinous, barbaric and brazen.

He said the violence is aimed at driving a wedge between communities, but the peace-loving and secular people of Jammu and Kashmir will "defeat the machinations of terrorists by maintaining amity and brotherhood". PTI MIJ TAS DIV DIV

