Action Against PFI Continues In Madhya Pradesh, Three Members Of Banned Outfit Arrested

Action against the members of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) continued for the second consecutive day in Madhya Pradesh as police arrested three more PFI members on Saturday. According to the preliminary information, the three PFI members have been identified as Ghulam Rasool Shah, Ghulam Nabi alias Sajid Khan and Parvez Khan.

As per the sources, police arrested Ghulam Rasool from Manawar in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. Rasool was in touch with senior officials of the PFI and has been accused of inciting Muslim youths for Jihad, the sources added.

On the other hand, accused Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Indore, was arrested in Bhopal. According to the sources, Ghulam Nabi who has been accused of giving a provocative speech is close to PFI state president Abdul Karim. The third accused Parvez Khan was arrested from Maharashtra's Aurangabad. Notably, the court sent all three accused on police remand till February 8.

Action against PFI members continues in Madhya Pradesh

On Friday, the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested an office-bearer of the banned PFI from Bhopal on the charge of conspiring against the government and indulging in unlawful activities. The arrest was made in connection with a case registered by the Special Task Force (STF) last year, according to the officials.

PFI member Wasid Khan (26), a resident of Sheopur, was arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 121A (conspiracy to wage war against govt), 153B (assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) besides the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” the official said, PTI reported. Following his arrest, Khan was presented in a local court, which remanded him in police custody till February 8.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in September, the Centre had banned PFI and several of its associates for five years, by declaring them as unlawful under the UAPA act.