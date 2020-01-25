'Action Is Needed Against Such Anti-national': AMU On Sharjeel Imam's 'break India' Call

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) spokesperson Dr Rahat Abrar has condemned the "anti-national" statement made by Shaheen Bagh protest mastermind and former JNU student Sharjeel Imam. Rahat Abrar on Saturday said, "This is a seditious statement. We are ascertaining the video. This is condemnable and needs to be probed. Action should be taken against him for making such a statement. This is an antinational statement made by him. If police are investigating this, the University will provide full cooperation."

Assam govt to register a case against Sharjeel

Assam State Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, in a news conference, raised Republic TV's newsbreak which exposed former Sharjeel Imam's anti-India propaganda. The Assam Minister stated that the state government has taken cognizance of Imam's statement and has decided to register a case against him. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The state government will register a case against Sharjeel Imam and bring him under law.”

Sharjeel Imam's 'Cut off Assam from India' call

In yet another shocking anti-India call, a video emerged on Saturday showing former JNUSU member and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam instructing Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh to cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways, roads. Claiming the detention of Assamese Muslims in the state's camps due to exclusion from NRC, Imam is seen instigating Muslims to 'use their anger productively'. Stating that this is the only way to make the Centre listen to them, he advised Muslims to do 'chakka jaam' to help Assam out of its turmoil.

READ | 'Put them away for 30 years under NSA': Dr Swamy on Sharjeel Imam's 'break India' threat

READ | SHOCKING: Sharjeel Imam instigates, says ‘cut off Assam from India' by blocking roads

In the video, Imam says, "If we have five lakh organised people then we can cut the North-east from rest of India. Our responsibility is to cut Assam from India then Government will hear our voice. If we have to help Assam then we will have to cut Assam from rest of India.“

He added, "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centres. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies. The 'Chicken Neck ' belongs to the Muslims."

READ | AAP’s Sisodia challenges BJP 'Arrest Sharjeel Imam within 24 hrs' over 'Assam cutoff' call

READ | IMPACT: BJP's Assam govt to take action against Sharjeel Imam's 'break India' threat