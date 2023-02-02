Last Updated:

Action On Child Marriage Cases To Begin Friday: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam government is firm in its resolve to end the menace of child marriage, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday, noting that 4,004 cases have been registered in the state recently.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Himanta Biswa Sarma

File image of Himanta Biswa Sarma, credit- PTI


The Assam government is firm in its resolve to end the menace of child marriage, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday, noting that 4,004 cases have been registered in the state recently.

He also said that "action on these cases" will be initiated from February 3.

"So far @assampolice has registered 4,004 cases across the state and more police action is likely in days ahead. Action on the cases will begin starting February 3. I request all to cooperate," the CM tweeted.

READ | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma drives to zoo in Guwahati; inspects development work

Last month, the state cabinet decided to launch a massive crackdown on the menace, and sought cooperation of all stakeholders in the endeavour.

It also approved a proposal that sought to book men who marry girls below 14 years of age, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Assam records a high rate of maternal and infant mortality, with child marriage being the primary cause, according to reports by National Family Health Survey.

The state government has asked the police to step up awareness campaigns.

Of the 4,004 cases registered in less than a fortnight, 370 were from Dhubri, followed by 255 in Hojai, 235 in Udalguri, 224 in Morigaon and 204 in Kokrajhar.

Hailakandi district registered one such case. 

READ | Himanta greets people of Meghlaya, Manipur, Tripura on statehood day
READ | BJP to form next govt in Tripura : Himanta; CM Manik Saha files nomination

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT