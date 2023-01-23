'Action On Terrorism Pains Congress': BJP Hits Back At Digvijaya Singh's Insulting Remarks

The BJP gave an official response to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who said that there is no proof of the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army on Pakistani terrorists in 2019.

Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia lashed out at Congress for insulting the army, the public and the nation. He also alleged that Rahul Gandhi's actual motive behind the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to break the unity of India.

BJP goes all out on Congress after latest insult to Army

"Digvijay Singh says that Army hasn’t provided proof of a surgical strike. Congress is raising questions on the valor of our defense forces, they do not trust the people who protect us," Bhatia said during the press conference. "It is the character of the Congress party to make irresponsible statements to remain in limelight, but if you speak against the Indian Army, this country will not tolerate it," he added.

Bhatia further said that everyone knows the hate Congress has for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi but their hate has made Digvijaya Singh and Rahul Gandhi too blind to realise their responsibilities.

"Opposition parties have a responsibility toward people but, chief spokesperson of congress Randeep Surjewala had said that this is a result of homegrown terrorism after the surgical strike," said the spokesperson adding that "it was important to give clean chit to a country sponsoring terrorism" according to the Congress party.

'Congress feels the pain when Amry acts against terrorism': Bhatia

"Whenever our defence forces display their bravery, a country that sponsors terrorism suffers most from that, but it is unfortunate that the congress party experiences their pain," Bhatia said. He also hit out at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which will end on January 30 saying that its real motive is the fragmentation of India.

"Claims of uniting people, and spreading love and peace during Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra is an act for namesake, but the actual motive is of breaking India. The statements by Digvijay Singh are an example of the same and the language used by Singh signifies it is Bharat Todo Yatra," said Bhatia.

Responding to the constant attacks on the Centre over the abrogation of article 370, the spokesperson said that tourism in J&K has spiked by 3.5 times and terrorism is down 30%. "Rahul Gandhi ji has taken the oath of the constitution but has never read it openly. He should tell the country what is the stand on Article-370?," he questioned.

Bhatia also said that the people of the country are standing with the BJP and the Indian Army "and those who were giving unrestrained statements are political zero... their political existence is in trouble"