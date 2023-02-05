'Action Taken After Detailed Research': Assam DGP On Child Marriage; Pitches For SDG Goals

In a massive crackdown against child marriages initiated by the Assam government, the state police arrested more than 2000 accused and registered around 4000 cases within 48 hours. The statewide campaign was launched under the instruction of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network stating that the crackdown is necessary and prominent for the social as well as economic development of the state.

Assam DGP speaks to Republic on Child Marriage crackdown

Speaking on the child marriage crackdown, Assam DGP said, "I am a father of two young daughters and the age and time when we are giving love and affection to them preparing them for their future. There are people who are getting their daughters married for various reasons. Ideally at a time when a girl should be learning to find a way through her life, here we have a situation where she is getting pregnant. In many cases, such women are losing lives, and the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) is going up due to these reasons".

GP Singh stated that MMR and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) are very significant parts of the Sustainable Development Goals and these actions need to be stopped as it is both a social scourge as well as hinder the economic development of the state.

He added the police took up action after detailed and thorough research work of two months. "When we received instructions from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma we got into it. This is not an overnight action but we went ahead after two months of local headmen, and village defence parties after which we took up the data based on the reports of 2020-21. After analysing the reports we came to the conclusion that a genuine case of violation of the child marriage prohibitions act, POCSO and various other statutes of the Indian Penal code was taking place and we decided to take up lawful action.

Further speaking about the regressive issue like Child marriage still practised in the state, Assam DGP said, "The visible indicators are the IMR and MMR which are integral parts of the United Nation's SDG goals. If we look at the national average, there are some states these rates are high and to bring these numbers down and boost the economic development of Assam the decision to go after this was taken by CM Himanta Sarma".