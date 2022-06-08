Active COVID-19 cases breach 1,000-mark in TN

Chennai, Jun 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 195 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 34,56,512 till date while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of people recuperated grew to 34,17,466 with 101 persons getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 1,021 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

The surge in the new cases follows the emergence of a cluster at an educational institution in Sriperumbudur in which 29 people have tested positive for coronavirus out of 245 samples tested there.

Chennai leads with the majority of new cases at 95, Kancheepuram 30, Chengalpet 23, Tiruvallur 11, Coimbatore 10, Nilgiris five, Erode four, Ranipet, Salem, Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai recorded six while Cuddalore, Madurai, Tiruvarur, Tirunelveli, and Villupuram clocked one case each.

The state capital leads among districts with 525 active infections and overall 7,53,068 coronavirus cases.

A total of 13,762 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,67,30,731, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, health department principal secretary J Radhakrishnan said along with Tamil Nadu, increasing trend of the new virus cases were seen in Kerala at 2,271 infections and 1,881 cases in Maharashtra on Tuesday and cautioned that Tamil Nadu COVID-19 infections may 'inch up to 200 or more" in the coming days.

He said 29 people have tested positive in an educational institution in Sriperumbudur of the 245 tested samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur were reporting majority of the cases while 12 districts have reported 'sporadic cases', he said.

He said BA4 and BA5 lineage of Omicron variants were detected in Tamil Nadu, and samples for whole genomic sequencing was also taken on regular basis.

Calling for adherence to COVID-19 protocols, he said people should wear a facial mask in crowded and closed places.

Thermal scanning is done by institutions to prevent sick people to enter crowded places and vaccination to people who are eligible should be encouraged, he said.

"The state and health department is prepared to handle any increase and so far symptoms have been mild and hospitalisation also have not shown any substantive increase, yet we are not taking any chances and ensuring that we are prepared," Radhakrishnan said. PTI VIJ VIJ HDA HDA

