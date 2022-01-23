Active COVID-19 cases breach 2 lakh mark in TN

Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu continued to see an increase in coronavirus cases with 30,580 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours pushing the tally to 31.33 lakh.

As many as 40 more people succumbed to the contagion, taking the toll to 37,218, a department bulletin said on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu has been reporting a spike in daily infections since December. The state had recorded 30,744 new cases yesterday.

Meanwhile, 24,283 people recovered from the disease and were discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 28,95,818 leaving 2,00,954 active infections including those under isolation.

A total of 1,57,732 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.06 crore.

The majority of fresh cases were reported from Chennai with 6,383 followed by Coimbatore 3,912, Chengalpet 1,841, Tirupur 1,507, Kanyakumari 1,248, Erode 1,220, Thanjavur 1,123, Salem 1,074, Krishnagiri 1,010, it said.

Those who tested positive today included 13 returnees from other States including Puducherry. PTI VIJ ROH ROH

