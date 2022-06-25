Active COVID-19 Cases Breach 6,000-mark In TN, Chennai Accounts For More Than Half

New coronavirus infections continue to increase in Tamil Nadu as 1,382 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, pushing the statewide tally to 34,66,872, the health department said on Saturday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,026 as there were no fresh fatalities, according to a medical bulletin.

As many as 617 people have recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,22,169 leaving 6,677 active cases.

Chennai and Chengalpet accounted for the majority of cases at 607 and 240, respectively, while the remaining was spread in 33 of the 38 districts.

The state capital leads among districts with 3,080 active infections and overall 7,57,963 coronavirus cases.

A total of 24,981 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests conducted so far to 6,70,18,243, the health bulletin said.

