Active Covid-19 Cases Continue To Slip In AP

Andhra Pradesh reported 168 fresh cases of COVID-19, 301 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

A health department bulletin said the total COVID-19 cases in the state has now risen to 20,70,906, recoveries to 20,54,056 and deaths 14,425.

The active cases dropped further down to 2,425, it said.

All 13 districts in the state now have less than 500 active cases each, with East Godavari topping with 486, followed by Krishna 425 and Chittoor 401.

Six districts have active cases in only double digits, the lowest being 13 in Kurnool.

Chittoor district reported 35, Krishna 26, Visakhapatnam 22, Guntur 20, East Godavari 19 and SPS Nellore 13 fresh cases.

The remaining seven districts added less than 10 new cases each, with Kurnool registering zero.

Chittoor and Krishna districts had one fresh COVID-19 fatality each in a day.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)