Active COVID-19 cases cross 50,000 in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Jan 20 (PTI): The surge in coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh continues, a bulletin said on Thursday. There were 12,615 fresh cases in 24 hours ending 9 AM today thereby taking the active cases past 50,000.

According to the latest bulletin, the State reported 3,674 recoveries and five deaths in 24 hours.

The gross Covid-19 positives now climbed to 21,40,056.

The number of active cases stood at 53,871 after a total of 20,71,658 recoveries and 14,527 deaths, the bulletin said.

Chittoor district registered 2,338, Visakhapatnam 2,117, Guntur 1,066, Vizianagaram 1,039 and SPS Nellore 1,012 fresh cases.

Anantapuramu reported 951, Kurnool 884, Prakasam 853, Kadapa 685 and East Godavari 627 while the remaining three districts saw less than 500 new cases each.

Visakhapatnam district reported three more deaths in a day while Chittoor and SPS Nellore had one each.

Visakhapatnam now has the highest number of 11,088 active cases followed by Chittoor with 9,888.

The remaining 11 districts have less than 5,000 active cases each with the lowest being 772 in West Godavari. PTI DBV NVG NVG

