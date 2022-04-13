Active Covid-19 cases down to 33 in AP

Amaravati, April 13 (PTI): Active Covid-19 cases came down to 33 in Andhra Pradesh as the State added just one fresh positive in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Wednesday.

The latest bulletin said nine people recovered from the infection while none succumbed in the State.

Only Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district reported one fresh Covid-19 case in a day.

The total positives now touched 23,19,617 and recoveries 23,04,854 while the overall toll remained at 14,730, the bulletin added. PTI DBV NVG NVG